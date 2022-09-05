CM Punk Shoots On His Issues With Scott 'Colt Cabana' Colton

"I have every receipt, I have every invoice, I have every email," Punk continued. "I have the email where he says, and I quote, 'I agree to go our separate ways, I will get my own lawyer and you don't have to pay anymore.' That's an email that I have, and the only reason the public did not see is because when I finally had to counter-sue him, through discovery, we discovered he shared a bank account with his mother. That's a fact. And as soon as we discovered that fact and we subpoenaed ol' Marsha, he sent the email, 'Oh, can we please drop all this?'

"Now, it's 2022. I haven't been friends with him since at least 2014, late 2013. And the fact that I have to sit up here, because we have irresponsible people who call themselves EVPs, and couldn't f***ing manage a Target, and they spread lies and bulls*** and put into a media that I got somebody fired when I have f*** all to do with him, want nothing to do with him, do not care where he works, where he doesn't work, where he eats, where he sleeps. And the fact that I have to get up here and do this in 2022 is f***ing embarrassing. And if y'all are at fault, f*** you. If you're not, I apologize."

Of course, Punk couldn't conclude his tirade against Cabana without throwing in a shot at former AEW World Champion Adam Page.

"What did I ever do in this world to deserve an empty-headed f***ing dumb f*** like 'Hangman' Adam Page to go out on national television and f***ing go into business for himself? For what? What did I do?" Punk asked. "Didn't do a god damn thing."