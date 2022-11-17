Tony Khan Won't Clarify If CM Punk Is Done With AEW

Tony Khan remains mum on the status of CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling. It wasn't long ago when Khan stood up for Punk when former WCW Executive Producer and Senior Vice President Eric Bischoff questioned how much of an impact he was making for AEW. Khan vehemently defended Punk, putting over his drawing abilities during the Double or Nothing post-show scrum back in May.

Things changed rapidly, however, following the post-All Out scrum in September. That was where a backstage altercation between Punk and The Elite — Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks — transpired that sent all parties away from AEW and hanging in limbo until fairly recently. Omega and the Bucks have been seen backstage in recent weeks and will be returning at Full Gear to challenge Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championship. Punk's status remains unknown.

During AEW's media call in advance of the Full Gear pay-per-view event on November 19, Khan didn't exactly lend any more clarity to Punk's situation. "I can't comment on that," Khan said. "I have nothing but positive things to say about the contributions CM Punk has made in AEW onscreen," he added, "and certainly a lot of positive things to say about the things he did in AEW to date, and I can't comment on that. But I do understand why you'd ask, and I appreciate you asking."

There have been rumblings of potential contract buyout talks between Punk and AEW, but whether or not that's the case remains to be seen. Ace Steel, who was also involved in the altercation, was let go from the company though following the internal investigation launched into what happened.