AEW Confirms Return Of The Elite At Full Gear

Death Triangle vs. The Elite for the AEW World Trios Championship is confirmed for Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view.

On the 11/16 "AEW Dynamite," PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix cut a promo following their successful title defense against Top Flight & AR Fox, calling out The Elite without actually uttering the names of Kenny Omega, Nick and Matt Jackson.

"Do you think the Death Triangle is stupid?" PAC asked the live crowd at Bridgeport, CT, while referencing rumors of The Elite returning at Full Gear. "Do you think we're not aware of what's going on? You think we haven't seen the videos or heard the rumors? We'll just say this – if there are certain individuals in this company who think they can make their triumphant return this Saturday at Full Gear; if they think they can just mosey in and best the Death Triangle, well, that's ridiculous."

PAC added, "You know who you are. If you want some this Saturday, please bring the heat, because Death Triangle runs from nobody!"

The promo was quickly followed by a Full Gear graphic confirming the Elite vs. Death Triangle match. When the cameras returned to the ring, PAC celebrated the announcement while stressing that Death Triangle "has been waiting" for The Elite.

Saturday's match will mark Death Triangle's fourth title defense since they captured the vacated AEW World Trios titles on the "AEW Dynamite" following the All Out pay-per-view, where The Elite defeated Dark Order to be crowned the inaugural champions. The Elite would subsequently relinquish the newly-minted titles owing to their involvement in the post-All Out melee, creating the need for new champions to be crowned. As such, the match at Full Gear has a built-in storyline since The Elite never lost the titles they won at AEW's last pay-per-view event in September.