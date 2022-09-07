New AEW World Trios Champions Crowned On Dynamite

New AEW World Trios Champions were crowned on Wednesday night's episode of "Dynamite."

The titles were vacated in the latest chapter of a chaotic past few days for the company. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks became the inaugural AEW Trios Champions at Sunday's All Out pay-per-view.

However, after the show, Omega and the Bucks were involved in a physical backstage altercation with CM Punk. As a result, all four men are suspended, along with other individuals who were involved in the incident. The AEW World Championship won by Punk on Sunday was also vacated.

Tony Khan addressed fans at the start of Wednesday's "Dynamite" and announced that the previously-announced match between Death Triangle and the team of Orange Cassidy and Best Friends would be for the vacant AEW Trios Titles.

The match was the opening contest on Wednesday's "Dynamite," and when it was over Death Triangle held their hands high in victory. With this win, Death Triangle the second AEW World Trios Champions. It is not the first time the members of the trio have held championship gold in AEW. Last year, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix won the AEW World Tag Team Championship and Pac recently became the inaugural AEW All Atlantic Champion.

The vacant AEW World Championship will be decided over the coming weeks. A tournament is now underway, which will culminate in a match to crown the new champion in two weeks during the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite" from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.