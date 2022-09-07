AEW World Championship And World Trios Titles Vacated

The AEW World Championship and AEW World Trios Championship have been vacated.

After a backstage fight following the All Out post-show media scrum, AEW CEO and President Tony Khan the fate of the titles during prerecorded comments shown at the top of Wednesday night's "Dynamite."

"Following All Out on pay-per-view this past Sunday night, I've been forced to vacate the AEW World Championship as well as the AEW World Trios Championship," Khan said.

Khan made no mention of the altercation after All Out involving Punk, Omega, the Bucks, and others.

"The AEW World Championship is the single most prized title in all of combat sports," Khan added.

The next holder of the AEW World Championship will be decided in a "Tournament of Champions" scheduled to play out over the next couple of weeks, with the final being held in two weeks on the "Dynamite" Grand Slam special at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Tournament began on Wednesday night's "Dynamite" when former world champion "Hangman" Adam Page faced a founding member of Blackpool Combat Club, the "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson. The winner of this match will move on to face the inaugural AEW World Champion Chris Jericho next week.

On this Friday's episode of "Rampage" this Friday, former TNT Champions will collide as three-time former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara takes on the longest reigning TNT Champion in AEW history, Darby Allin. The winner of that match will move on to face former two-time AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley on next Wednesday's "Dynamite."

The vacant AEW World Trios Championship was put on the line at the start of Wednesday's "Dynamite," where Death Triangle defeated Orange Cassidy and Best Friends to become the second holders of the titles.