AEW Executive Reportedly Witnessed Post-AEW All Out Brawl

The wrestling world is shivering with anticipation over the fate of CM Punk in AEW, following his post-All Out media scrum comments and a backstage brawl featuring Punk and Ace Steel taking on members of The Elite. And as we wait, more information is coming out about who witnessed the fight, including one key figure in the AEW hierarchy that could hold the fate of Punk, and others, in her hands.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Twitter user tweeted about a rumor that Megha Parekh, AEW's Chief Legal Officer, had apparently witnessed the altercation between Punk, Steel, and the Elite. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, who was tagged in this tweet, provided confirmation regarding whether Parekh was or wasn't a witness with a one word response.

"True," Meltzer said.

Parekh has served as AEW's Chief Legal Council since the promotion started in January 2019. In addition to her role in AEW, she also serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Council for the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, which is run by AEW CEO Tony Khan's father, Shahid Khan. Parekh began working with the Jaguars in March 2013 as the team's Vice President and General Counsel before being promoted to her current position in 2016.

As of this writing, it's been reported that the Elite, Brandon Cutler, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Pat Buck have all been suspended for their roles in the brawl. No punishment has been announced regarding Punk or Ace Steel, though a decision is reportedly expected by the end of the day.