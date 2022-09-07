Backstage News On CM Punk's Reported AEW Exit And Other Suspensions

Yesterday, reports began to trickle out about potential suspensions coming down to a number of AEW talent and staff in the aftermath of the All Out post-show media scrum and subsequent backstage brawl, and Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso has now seemingly confirmed those reports, and provided names.

According to Barrasso Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega, Christopher Daniels, Pat Buck, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler have all been suspended following their role in the backstage melee. Several sources for Sports Illustrated said that AEW World Champion CM Punk, who instigated the fight with his comments during the scrum, and his friend and trainer Ace Steel, will either be included in those suspensions or fired from the company — their fates will reportedly be determined by the end of the day today. Punk had a meeting with Khan on Tuesday to discuss the situation and how it will be handled, and SI also reports that an independent third party is being brought in to investigate the locker room situation further.

Punk took a verbal blowtorch to some of his AEW colleagues during the now-infamous media scrum, calling out former friend Colt Cabana and "Hangman" Adam Page by name, and AEW EVPs Omega and the Jacksons by title. SI confirms that Page was no longer at the building when the locker room fight went down. The fight reportedly saw The Bucks and Omega confront Punk in his locker room after his comments to the media. Steel, Steel's wife, and Punk's dog, Larry, were also in the locker room at the time, and the confrontation allegedly prompted Steel to throw a chair, hitting Nick Jackson, and bite Omega. The fight went on for around six minutes as security came in to break it up.