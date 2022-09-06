Suspensions Reportedly Handed Out For Backstage Fight After AEW All Out

The AEW personnel involved in the backstage altercation following Sunday's All Out pay-per-view have reportedly been suspended.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, AEW World Champion CM Punk, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Ace Steel, who were involved in the scuffle, will "not be brought to Buffalo" for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" taping.

Meltzer's report also mentioned the name of AEW producer Pat Buck being suspended but did not specify if Buck was involved in Sunday's altercation in any capacity. He added that "it's unconfirmed if they are officially suspended" but all signs point to AEW President Tony Khan disciplining the men involved in the backstage fight.

As noted earlier, several big names who were previously unadvertised for Wednesday's show — Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley — are now being brought into Wednesday's show due to the suspensions handed out to Punk & Co. It's unknown if they will be wrestling matches or doing promos to address their matches at last Sunday's All Out.

Meanwhile, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that there is no official word yet on AEW handing out any suspensions. However, he noted that "a lot of the talent" advertised for Wednesday's show has yet to arrive in Buffalo, NY, which could be a sign of them not appearing on television.

The only certainty at this point is that MJF, the winner of the Casino Ladder Match at All Out, will speak on Wednesday's show. AEW has also announced two matches for Wednesday's show — ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defending against Daniel Garcia and Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. Death Triangle.

As for more details on the backstage altercation, you can click here for the latest on Punk and Steel's side of the story.