Backstage News On AEW's Response To Alleged Contract Tampering By WWE

AEW has reportedly responded to allegations of contract tampering by WWE.

According to Fightful Select, the details emerged during a mandatory meeting of the AEW roster Wednesday afternoon, just hours before the live broadcast of "Dynamite." Tony Khan addressed a plethora of topics including the alleged contract tampering and inquiries made by WWE. Talents were told that AEW's Chief Legal Officer, Megha Parekh, sent a message about it in an email to WWE co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan.

It was reported last week that WWE had reached out to a current AEW talent as part of their efforts to improve their product. The talent has yet to be named, but declined the offer and made higher-ups in AEW aware of the situation, stating that they were happy with their position in the company through their representation (who took the call on their behalf). In a response to a tweet early Wednesday morning, Chris Jericho implied he was the individual who was contacted by WWE.

WWE had not addressed the tampering allegations as of Wednesday evening, but the company has recently re-signed several previously released talents including Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett.

McMahon's husband, Triple H has been leading the charge for change within the company since being named the Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations in late July following the shocking retirement of Vince McMahon. Vince stepped away from the company following reports that he was being investigated for paying millions of dollars in hush money to former female employees to keep them quiet about his sexual abuse, misconduct and harassment.