There’s a new head of WWE creative in town and the game could have just changed for pro wrestling. WWE revealed today that Paul Levesque (fka Triple H) will be in charge of all responsibilities when it comes to WWE’s creative process. With Vince McMahon announcing his retirement from all of his WWE duties, Triple H was named the replacement for John Laurinaitis as the head of talent relations, and according to WWE, he’s now in charge of creative, as well. The full announcement, which also reveals that Stephanie McMahon is the new Chairwoman of the Board, can be read below:

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) and its Board of Directors today announced the appointment of Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-Chief Executive Officers. Ms. McMahon has also been appointed Chairwoman of the Board, and Mr. Khan will continue to serve as a member of the Board. These appointments follow Vince McMahon’s retirement announcement on Friday, July 22. “We are grateful for the opportunity to lead WWE together with our unmatched management team,” said Ms. McMahon and Mr. Khan. “We recognize this is a tremendous opportunity and responsibility, and we look forward to serving the WWE Universe.” Additionally, WWE executive Paul Levesque will assume all responsibilities related to WWE’s creative, in addition to his regular duties.

Vince McMahon suddenly announced his retirement Friday evening before “WWE SmackDown” took place, and Stephanie McMahon kicked off the show to send a “thank you” to her father. Vince’s retirement amidst a storm of allegations that he haded out more than $12 million in hush money to female employees regarding sexual misconduct over the course of the last 16 years, allegations that led to an internal investigation by the WWE board and numerous external investigations regarding WWE’s handling of the situation. Laurinaitis, who was allegedly also involved in the sexual misconduct allegations, was put on administrative leave last month and is not expected to return to the company.

