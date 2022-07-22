Vince McMahon has apparently relinquished all of his current WWE duties following the shocking news of his retirement, including creative responsibilities.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has reported that McMahon “is retiring from all roles, including head of creative.” Wrestling Inc. has also been able to confirm from a spokesperson that he is “retiring in full”. Current Interim CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and WWE President Nick Khan will be taking charge of the company as co-CEOs while Paul Levesque, fka Triple H, returns to his role as EVP of Talent Relations as the replacement for John Laurinaitis.

News broke of McMahon’s retirement earlier today after he tweeted, “At 77, it is time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together.”

The announcement comes after news broke back in mid-June by the Wall Street Journal that the WWE board were investigating allegations that McMahon had reportedly paid $3 million in hush money to a former paralegal that had previously worked for the company that he was supposedly having an affair with. The WSJ then followed up with another report earlier this month that McMahon had paid off an additional three women for a total of more than $12 million in hush money. He also allegedly coerced a former wrestler into giving him oral sex before demoting and releasing her and sent a former employee unsolicited nude pictures that she presented to the company. Following the initial investigation, McMahon voluntarily stepped down from his role as the CEO and chairman of the company, but still served as WWE’s head of creative.

Wrestling Inc. was able to acquire an internal memo that was sent out to all talent from McMahon himself. People backstage were reportedly ambushed by the news of McMahon’s retirement and are currently reeling from the news. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar has apparently walked out of tonight’s “WWE SmackDown” broadcast ahead of the show.

