Triple H is back in the WWE in a big way. “The Game” wasn’t lying when he told the WWE Performance Center that he was excited for what’s to come regarding his future, as it was announced by the company today that Paul Levesque will resume his executive position as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, replacing John Laurinaitis.

“I look forward to returning to my prior position as head of Talent Relations,” Levesque said in WWE’s official announcement. “I’m healthy, fired up, and ready to take charge.” He added on Twitter that he was “Proud and honored to work with the best talent in the world.”

Proud and honored to work with the best talent in the world. https://t.co/polNi8n87C — Triple H (@TripleH) July 22, 2022

Levesque originally took the position as EVP of Talent Relations back in 2011 before being promoted in 2013 and eventually becoming EVP of Global Talent Strategy & Development. He was also the head executive and creative mind behind “NXT,” but was forced to step away after suffering a “cardiac event” in 2021 that was later found to be a genetic heart condition. As a result, he was forced to announce his retirement from in-ring competition by leaving his boots in the ring at WrestleMania. Although his continued role in company remained something of a mystery for the following months, Levesque remained the figurehead for WWE’s “Next In Line” program.

Laurinaitis, meanwhile, was on leave from the position following a Wall Street Journal report alleging that the former Johnny Ace played a role in Vince McMahon’s “hush money” payments. Longtime WWE executive Bruce Prichard temporarily stepped in the role over the course of the last month, and Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has noted that Laurinaitis is still considered on administrative leaving following the allegations. McMahon himself stepped down as WWE CEO and Chairman while the company’s board investigates the Wall Street Journal allegations, with his daughter, Stephanie McMahon — who is also married to Levesque — taking up those duties in the interim.

