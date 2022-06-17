With all the news about Vince McMahon, one would be forgiven if they forgot that John Laurinaitis was also named in the recent WWE controversy.

Fightful Select has an update on the current maelstrom backstage at WWE and according to the report, WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis is expected to exit the company amidst allegations of misconduct. Of course, it was recently revealed by the Wall Street Journal that a WWE board of directors investigation into a series of cash settlements between WWE CEO & Chairman Vince McMahon and former female employees was underway.

Nothing is confirmed as of yet, with one source noting that as long as Vince has any say, Laurinaitis’ position is safe unless he is determined to be “Vince’s latest scapegoat.” Laurinaitis returned to his role as WWE Head of Talent Relations in March of 2021. Laurinaitis originally held the position from 2004-2012.

The caveat that Laurinaitis might be protected or brought back by McMahon is complicated by the fact that Vince McMahon stepped down from his role as WWE Chairman & CEO, with Stephanie McMahon returning from her corporate hiatus to take over her father’s duties in WWE. While Vince is going to remain head of WWE creative, it does not sound like he will have the corporate clout to protect Laurinaitis while Stephanie serves as interim Chairwoman & CEO.

A source told Fightful Select that they think creative will change in the wake of the shakeup, but was doubtful that the business end of the company would change, outside of Laurinaitis getting fired, “which will be nice.” The source notes that they like Stephanie McMahon, but does not see her implementing healthcare or guaranteed contracts.

Vince McMahon is scheduled to appear in character on tonight’s edition of “WWE Smackdown,” which has been met with a proverbial “What? Why!?” from those within the company and fans alike.

