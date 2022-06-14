Paul “Triple H” Levesque had a busy start to his week getting collegiate athletes introduced to the world of pro wrestling. The second class of WWE’s NIL athletes was revealed yesterday and the NIL Summit took place in Atlanta, GA. “The Game” was in attendance to welcome the new set of recruits.

WWE won the NIL Summit Brand Of The Year Award and Triple H was shown giving an acceptance speech yesterday evening. Triple H wasn’t finished talking however as he took some time to address the attendees of the Summit on Tuesday morning.

“WWE has been around for over 50 years,” Triple H said. “We create iconic characters that last for generations. That’s why I can be introduced by a grown man that says he was a big fan of me when he was eight years old. Goes fast people, trust me.”

“The Game” is joining other notable athletes such as Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow as one of the 50 guest speakers scheduled for the three-day event which finishes up on Wednesday.

The new class entering the “Next In Line” program features athletes from all different types of sports including football, amateur wrestling, basketball, volleyball, gymnastics, track and field, cheer, and dance. Triple H has been the spokesperson for the program since WWE announced the initiative in late 2021 which was highlighted by the signing of Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson. Back when the program started, it was made known that the athletes involved would be compensated based on notoriety, but all would have access to the WWE Performance Center down in Orlando, FL, and would be educated on creating a brand, creative writing, live event promotion and more.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]