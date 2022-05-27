Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson is reportedly interested in returning to amateur wrestling.

Gophers Wrestling coach Brandon Eggum spoke with the Pioneer Press about Steveson’s interest in returning for one more season on the University of Minnesota’s wrestling team.

“I know he would like to wrestle, and he loves competing,” Brandon Eggum told the Pioneer Press on Thursday. “Really, it comes down to making that work. It would have to be something he works out with the WWE and Vince McMahon. “Those details … it hasn’t gotten that far. It’s one thing if he said, ‘No way, I’m not doing it.’ … But he has the eligibility, he’s capable and he has interest in doing it.”

It was thought that Steveson retired from his amateur career in March due to leaving his shoes on the mat after winning his second straight NCAA Heavyweight National Championship.

As noted, Steveson signed a multi-year deal with WWE last September as part of the first-ever exclusive NIL agreement. He was drafted to “Raw” in the 2021 WWE Draft and made an appearance at WrestleMania 38.

