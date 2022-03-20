Olympic Gold Medalist and University of Minnesota wrestler Gable Steveson won his second NCAA Heavyweight Championship after defeating Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State Saturday night in Detroit, Michigan.

Steveson signed a multi-year deal with WWE back in September 2021, though his contract officially begins once he graduates college in May.

Below is WWE’s statement about Steveson’s win:

WWE’s Gable Steveson successfully defended his NCAA Championship Saturday night, defeating Arizona State’s Cohlton Schultz 6-2 to win the tournament final in Detroit. The Olympic Gold Medalist has now won two NCAA National Titles and three Big Ten Championships as a member of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers. Steveson joined the WWE roster in September 2021 in the first-ever exclusive NIL agreement. Steveson would go on to be selected as a member of Raw in the 2021 WWE Draft. Join the WWE Universe in congratulating Steveson on the incredible accomplishment and a legendary collegiate career!

Triple H also took to Twitter to congratulate Steveson.

He tweeted, “Unstoppable. Undefeated. Congrats to @GableSteveson on BACK TO BACK @NCAA championships.”

Below are highlights and reactions:

PURE DOMINANCE!! GABLE STEVESON CONTROLS HIS FINALS MATCH AND HE IS A TWO-TIME NCAA CHAMPION!!#GopherTough // #SkiUMah pic.twitter.com/QKMjmlLoYv — Minnesota Wrestling (@GopherWrestling) March 20, 2022

One last flip for the fans.. pic.twitter.com/85bbqyOAPA — Minnesota Wrestling (@GopherWrestling) March 20, 2022

One of the best to ever step on the mat. Thank you @GableSteveson for all you have done for the sport of wrestling.#NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/6K1XsdaSye — NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) March 20, 2022

🏆 285 LB. CHAMPION 🏆 Gable Steveson finishes his career on top of the mountain!#NCAAWrestling x @GopherWrestling pic.twitter.com/0uvO2jiKw8 — NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) March 20, 2022

Congratulations to #WWERaw‘s @GableSteveson on winning the NCAA Wrestling Championship for a second year in a row!https://t.co/2iQ0etfKPe — WWE (@WWE) March 20, 2022

