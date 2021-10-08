WWE is reportedly looking at a big WrestleMania 38 debut for new RAW Superstar Gable Steveson.

As noted, the biggest surprise pick from the 2021 WWE Draft was Steveson being picked by the RAW brand. Steveson signed a multi-year deal with WWE back in September, one that will allow him to finish up his senior year at the University of Minnesota, while defending the NCAA title and training for his WWE career.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE wants to feature the Olympic gold medalist on TV throughout the next several months, and then have him start as a regular TV talent after the college wrestling season ends in March. The idea would then be to give Gable a debut at WrestleMania 38 in April.

Gable signed a unique contract with WWE, their first-ever NCAA NIL (name, image, likeness) deal. It was noted in September that while signed to the exclusive agreement, Steveson would join the WWE roster while defending his NCAA Division I national championship for the UoM at heavyweight.

WWE has planned to set up a remote training facility for Steveson near the University of Minnesota campus, where he would work with WWE coaches to learn the WWE style of in-ring action. He also has access to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, where his brother Bobby Steveson is training under his WWE contract.

The reports from September also noted that Steveson’s multi-year WWE talent contract will officially begin once he graduates college in May 2022. The idea has been that he will be a full-time performer with WWE, but will also appear on WWE TV during the school year.

There had been some speculation on Gable working the WWE NXT brand, but the Draft pick shows that they plan to bring him straight to the main roster.

Stay tuned for more.