Parking Lot Mystery Leads To Surprise Return On WWE Raw

It appears Dexter Lumis has returned to WWE.

Following the main event bout between AJ Styles and The Miz on the 8/8 "WWE Raw" episode, cameras cut to cops detaining someone that resembled Lumis.

Immediately after the segment, Indi Hartwell, the former kayfabe wife of Lumis, reacted on Twitter with a thumbs-up emoji. NXT announcer Wade Barrett also seemingly confirmed that the debuting Superstar was Lumis.

👍 — Indi Hartwell (@indi_hartwell) August 9, 2022

While it's unclear if Lumis was responsible for the earlier car crash segment, all signs point to the former NXT star being the man behind the wheels of the black car that inexplicably drove into a structure in the parking lot. As noted earlier, a black car randomly crashed in the backstage area while Kevin Owens was being interviewed by Kevin Patrick. This was followed by Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H. and several WWE officials inspecting the crashed car. A little later, the car was being loaded onto a tow truck as Alexa Bliss and Asuka were interviewed at the same spot, talking about their pursuit of the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

The return of Lumis has been widely expected since Triple H was appointed as WWE's Head of Talent Relations and Head of Creative last month. Earlier on Monday, Fightful Select confirmed that WWE was interested in bringing back Lumis.

Since his WWE release last April, Lumis has kept himself busy on the independent scene under his past ring name Sam Shaw. He also appeared at the NWA's Alwayz Ready pay-per-view back in June, where he competed in a four-way match for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.

Since the start of the Triple H era, the likes of IYO SKY, Karrion Kross, Scarlett and now Dexter Lumis have returned to WWE. Another former NXT Champion is rumored to return soon.

Later seen on WWE's Instagram account was footage of Dexter Lumis being escorted out of the arena by cops.