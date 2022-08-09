The element of unpredictability has seemingly returned to WWE programming under the Triple H regime.

Fans who watched the 8/8 “WWE Raw” are still buzzing about a bizarre backstage segment involving Kevin Owens, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H. and a car accident in the backdrop.

The aforementioned accident occured just as Owens, in an interview with Kevin Patrick, gloated about injuring Ezekiel and sending him away on a stretcher before their match even started. Just as Owens was being interviewed, a black car in the background drove directly into a structure in the parking lot, prompting a ‘what just happened?’ reaction from Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. who stood inches away from the site of the crash. This was followed by Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H. and several WWE officials inspecting the crashed car.

Interestingly, WWE camera crews cut back to the interview with Owens as if nothing happened in the background.

A little later, when Alexa Bliss and Asuka were interviewed at the same backstage spot, the crashed car was being loaded onto a tow truck with a bunch of police officers sprinting towards the scene.

WWE’s announcers did not acknowledge the incident at all, which added to the bizarre nature of the segment. Some believe it was done in such a way so as to leave viewers guessing and wondering about the person who caused the accident.

As expected, fans have been speculating on all sorts of theories with regard to the new “WWE Raw” storyline. While some believe it could be related to the Women’s Tag Titles tournament, several others are speculating that the driver of the car is a returning or debuting WWE Superstar.

"Tonight was the perfect opportunity to remind everybody in the back and everybody watching that this is still the #KOShow!"#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/3BF3vib8W9 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 9, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]