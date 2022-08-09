The bracket for the tournament to crown the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions was unveiled during Monday’s “Raw”, and there was a big surprise among the teams in the field.

A pair of stars from “NXT” is in the tournament. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark will face Sonya Deville and Natalya in the first round. WWE did not announce when that match will take place.

Stark just returned to action from a serious knee injury. She was a surprise entrance in an “NXT” Women’s Championship #1 Contender Battle Royal on the July 19 episode of “NXT”. Stark came out as the winner and will get her title match against the champion Mandy Rose during the Heat Wave special on Tuesday, August 16.

The winners between Lyons & Stark and Deville & Natalya will advance to face the winner of the first-round match between Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah and Xia Li & Shotzi.

The first match of the tournament was announced for Monday night’s episode of “Raw”. Two of the newest arrivals on WWE’s main roster, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, were set to face the team of 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Tamina. “Can they coexist?” would be an appropriate question when it comes to Brooke and Tamina. They have been rivals in the 24/7 division for months.

Meanwhile, Kai and SKY already have their hands full since they made their surprising main roster debuts at SummerSlam. They’ve been aligned with Bayley. Together, they took out Becky Lynch in a backstage attack during last Monday’s “Raw”. The trio has now turned its attention to “Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka. During Monday night’s “Raw”, the six women agreed to a tag team match at next month’s Clash at the Castle event.

Speaking of Bliss and Asuka, they are also in the women’s tag team title tournament. They will face Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop in a first-round match. Together, Nikki and Bliss won the women’s tag titles on two occasions in 2019 and 2020. Nikki also won the titles with Rhea Ripley as her partner last year. Asuka, Natalya, and Tamina are the other former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion in the tournament field.

