During tonight’s episode of “NXT 2.0,” Zoey Stark made her in-ring return by winning the 20 Woman Battle Royal to Determine the #1 Contender for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Stark had been out of action since last November. Stark suffered a torn ACL and Meniscus during a three-way tag team ladder match at NXT Halloween Havoc.

Stark had eliminated Cora Jade to become the new #1 Contender for the NXT Women’s Championship. Mandy Rose is currently the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose has held the title since defeating Raquel Rodriguez at NXT Halloween Havoc. She recently retained the title against Roxanne Perez on the July 11 episode of “NXT 2.0.”

Others that were included in the 20 Woman Battle Royal were Yulia Leon, Sloane Jacobs, Lash Legend, Tatum Paxley, Tiffany Stratton, Elektra Lopez, Arianna Grace, Valentina Feroz, Kiana James, Sarray, Wendy Choo, Amari Miller, Fallon Henley, Indi Hartwell, Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, and Ivy Nile.

