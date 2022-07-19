Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “WWE NXT” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what happened on the show tonight:

The show begins with a video recapping Cora Jade’s turn on Roxanne Perez last week. Vic Joesph and Wade Barrett greet audiences at home as Cameron Grimes comes to the ring. JD McDonagh follows.

JD McDonagh vs. Cameron Grimes

The bell rings and the two lock up. McDonagh sends Grimes into the ropes. Grimes delivers a shoulder tackle but McDonagh fires back with a kick to his face. Grimes delivers a knee to McDonagh, then sends him into the top turn buckle. He delivers a right hand to McDonagh’s chest, then whips him into the corner. He goes for a pin but McDonagh kicks out. Grimes delivers a couple forearms, followed by a back body drop. Grimes sends McDonagh to the apron, then delivers a pump kick to send him to the mat.

Grimes sends McDonagh back into the ring, then delivers a double leg sweep and a corkscrew spin over the top rope. He locks in a Single Leg Boston Crab, but Grimes escapes. McDonagh locks in an ankle lock, but Grimes escapes. Grimes delivers a forearm, followed by a splash off the top turn buckle. We cut to Joe Gacy watching the match at ringside before we head to a commercial break.

Back from the break, JD McDonagh has the upper hand and is targeting Grimes’ knee. Grimes hits a knee, followed by a kick to McDonagh’s face. The crowd cheers Grimes on as McDonagh hits his left knee around the ring post. McDonagh continues to attack Grimes knee, then locks in a knee submission. Grimes escapes and hits a lariat. He hits a back breaker variation, followed by a jaw breaker. Grimes delivers an insiguri, followed by a series of open handed strikes. He hits a super kick on McDonagh, but McDonagh fires back with a head butt. McDonagh traps Grimes’ left knee in the ropes and attacks it. He delivers his finisher for the win.

Winner: JD McDonagh

We head backstage to Nikkita Lyons. She says that everyone else is going over the top rope in the Battle Royal later tonight. She says she is bringing the heat ad is going after Mandy Rose.

Back from the commercial break, Tiffany Stratton is backstage and says she is offended she has to compete in the Battle Royal later tonight. She says if anyone thinks or feels otherwise, then they live under a rock.

Back at ringside, Cora Jade comes down to loud boos and grabs a mic.

Cora Jade explains why she turned on Roxanne Perez

Jade says that she should have turned on Perez sooner. She says she should be the face of the “NXT” Women’s division and takes the audience back to War Games. She says that everyone told her she was the future and she decided she wanted to share that with Perez. She said that when she brought Perez in, the attention shifted to her. She says she is angry because at the “Great American Bash”, they won the “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Titles and she was on top of the world because she won them with her best friend. She goes on to say that Perez stabbed her in the back after she cashed in her breakout contract against Mandy Rose 30 minutes after and calls her a “selfish b**ch”. She admits she was the one who attacked Perez last week to steal Perez’s spot in the “NXT” Women’s Title Match last week, but Perez stole the spotlight again. Jade says it felt good to turn on Perez and says that no one will stand in her way during the Battle Royal later. She says that the “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Title is worth nothing and says it is now the Generation of Jade. She throws the title in the trash and leaves ringside.

McKenzie Mitchell is standing by with Xyon Quin. He congratulates Jade for turning on Perez and she asks him about interfering in Apollo Crews’ match last week. He says that while Crews is impressive, he couldn’t cut it in the big leagues. He says that his X-Factor will be on full display in their match next week.

Roderick Strong comes to the ring and we go to a commercial.

Back from the break, Indi Hartwell is backstage and says that she has been through ups and downs during her time in “NXT”. She says that it is every woman for herself and she will be the last one standing.

Back at ringside, Damon Kemp is in the ring.

Roderick Strong vs. Damon Kemp

The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Kemp gains the upper hand and delivers a shoulder block. He hits a body slam on Strong, followed by an elbow. He goes for a pin, but Strong kicks out. Strong hits a knee to Kemp’s midsection, followed by a gut buster. Strong delivers a chop to Kemp’s chest, followed by another one. Strong hits a suplex, then goes for a pin but Kemp kicks out. Strong hits a stomp on Kemp’s chest, followed by a kick. He goes for a pin, but Kemp kicks out.

Kemp sends Strong to the mat, followed by a flipping lariat. Kemp hits a shoulder to Strong’s midsection, then hits a spear. He goes for a pin, but Strong kicks out. Strong delivers a boot and the two take one another own with a double clothesline.

Tony D’Angelo comes on the Titan Tron and shows that he took out the Creed Brothers. Kemp goes to help them, but Strong takes advantage and hits a knee for the win.

Winner: Roderick Strong

Backstage, Pretty Deadly are getting ready for their match. They tell one another they both look good and they are ready to take back the “NXT” UK Tag Team Championships. We then go to Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen who say that they will give Pretty Deadly a country beating.

Back from the break, Strong is yelling at the Creed Brothers backstage. Kemp comes in and asks what took him so long to get there. He says that Diamond Mine will finish what Tony D’Angelo started.

We head to ringside where Pretty Deadly are coming down. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen follow, alongside Fallon Henley.

“NXT” UK Tag Team Championship Match: Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen (c) vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson)

Jensen and Prince begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Prince hits an elbow and Jensen delivers a bunch of chops. Jensen delivers a back body drop and Wilson tags in. Pretty Deadly double team on Jensen before Wilson tags back in Prince. Briggs tags in and and Pretty Deadly go off the ropes. Briggs and Jensen counter it into a shoulder block. Briggs delivers a body slam and Wilson tags in. Prince is sent into Fallon Henley after Briggs tosses Prince over the top rope and we head to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Jensen and Wilson are in the ring. Jensen has the upper hand. Prince tags in and beats down Jensen. He tags Wilson back into the ring and the two send Jensen bouncing off the top rope. He goes for a pin, but Jensen kicks out. Wilson tags in Prince and locks in a side head lock. Jensen escapes as the crowd cheers him on and Prince tags in Wilson. Jensen exchanges right hands with Wilson and Prince makes the blind tag. Prince delivers a stomp, but Jensen fires back with some right hands. Prince is sent into the top turn buckle and Jensen makes the hot tag to Briggs.

Wilson tags in and he takes down Pretty Deadly. Briggs and Wilson hit a double crossbody on one another. Prince gives Wilson one of the “NXT” UK Tag Team Championships and gives the other one to Briggs to make it look like he was trying to cheat. Henley manages to steal the title away from Wilson, giving Briggs and Jensen the chance to hit their finisher for the win.

Winners: Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

We head backstage to Joe Gacy and the Schism.

Joe Gacy reveals the identities of the other members of Schism

Gacy tells the Schism they have built themselves as pillars of acceptance under his guidance. He says it is time for them to emerge and takes off their hoods. He says one of them is Jagger Reed (FKA James Drake) and the other one is Rip Fowler (FKA Zack Gibson). He says their pasts will stay behind them and they will be recognized. Gacy says they will not be the last ones to join the Schism.

Bron Breakker is in the parking lot and is looking for JD McDonagh. We head to a commercial break.

Back from the break, McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Wes Lee. He says that on his journey to find himself, he has faced many roadblocks, then addresses Trick Williams. He says that Grayson Waller blames him for losing the “NXT” North American Championship and when they face one another next week, he will have no one to blame but himself.

Back at ringside, Bron Breakker comes to the ring. Breakker says that during his match at “Great American Bash” against Cameron Grimes, Grimes earned his respect. He then says that he can’t say the same for JD McDonagh since he decided to attack him from behind. He tells McDonagh he will pay and McDonagh appears on the Titan Tron. Breakker tells him to come down to the ring and McDonagh says no. He says he’s been studying Breakker and he will disect him. He says that the 8 major shoulder muscles need to work together to have a properly functioning shoulder and he knows where exactly to attack it to destroy it. He asks if Breakker is willing to risk that for the “NXT” Title and says that until they come face to face, he should “mind his shoulder”.

We then head to a video from last Friday during “Smackdown”. Solo Sikoa is walking into the arena when Von Wagner comes out of nowhere and tosses him into a trailer. He then throws him into a garage and says he destroyed the street champ.

Back from the break, McKenzie Mitchell is standing by with Diamond Mine. The Creed Brothers say that they will fight the D’Angelo’s at anytime, anywhere. They call the Diamond Mine ‘a family’ and say they will beat their asses.

Back at ringside, Axiom comes down, with Dante Chen already waiting inside.

Axiom vs. Dante Chen

The bell rings and the two lock up. Chen delivers an arm drag and Axiom fires back with a kick. Axiom rolls up Chen, but Chen kicks out. Chen delivers a back breaker, then goes for a pin but Axiom kicks out. Chen hits Axiom in the back, but Axiom fires back with a tornado DDT. Axiom hits a kick to Chen’s head, then hits a diving crossbody off the top rope. He hits a kick for the win.

Winner: Axiom

We head backstage to Lash Legend. She says that she is the top 1 and says she will take home the win during the Battle Royal.

Back from the break, Chase U is out promoting their school in the parking lot. We head back to ringside and we get a video of Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in a barber shop. They reminisce over the fun they had last week and they say they begin to talk about the other “NXT” stars. They say that none of them are on their level and Hayes gets a notification from Twitter with the comments Wes Lee sadi about him earlier. They make fun of him and he says he will be watching Lee’s match against Grayson Waller next week. Commentary then runs down the card for next week’s “NXT”.

McKenzie Mitchell is standing by with Toxic Attraction. She asks who she thinks will win the Battle Royal and Rose says she thinks it will be Tatum Paxley because it was the first name that came to her mind. Ivy Nile walks in and says that she will render Rose unconscious and take the title from her. Kiana James walks in and says Nile won’t win because brains trumps brawn. Alba Fyre walks in and says she will burn Rose’s empire to the ground.

Back at ringside, Alba Fyre comes to the ring. We head to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Grimes is approached by a camera and tells him not now. He tells the camera operator that he just wants to go home. Joe Gacy approaches him and says

Tony D’Angelo is watching Elektra Lopez in the 20 Woman Battle Royal. D’Angelo says that he attacked Diamond Mine because he wants to prove his family is the strongest in “NXT”. They then accept the Diamond Mine’s offer.

Back at ringside, Cora Jade comes to the ring to massive boos as the other women wait inside the ring. Zoey Stark then makes her return to the ring and has been the one behind the QR codes.

20 Woman Battle Royal To Determine The #1 Contender For the NXT Women’s Championship

The bell rings and everyone stares down Cora Jade. Jade exits through the middle rope, but Ivy Nile chases her to the back. The other women start going at it in the ring. Ivy Nile delivers a drop kick to eliminate Amari Miller. Arianna Grace is sent to the apron and Indi Hartwell delivers a big boot to eliminate her. Alba Fyre attempts a hurricanrana on Lash Legend, but Legend catches her. She uses her to knock some of the women to the mat before Legend sends them both over the top rope. The two brawl on the outside.

Tiffany Stratton sends Wendy Choo over the top rope on to the apron, then trips her to send her off. Choo lands on pillow and she isn’t eliminated. Zoey Stark sends Yulisa Leon onto the apron, then kicks her down but her partner on the outside catches her. Starks then delivers a kick to the both of them to eliminate Leon. Kiana James eliminates Fallon Henley by knocking her off the apron with a kick. Stratton and Choo are on the apron. Stratton eliminates Choo with a cup.

Back from the break, Sloane Jacobs and Elektra Lopez were eliminated. Nikkita Lyons knocks Kayden Carter on to the apron. Her tag team partner Katana Chance helps her eliminate Ivy Nile and Ivy Nile pulls Chance off the apron as Carter tries to save her. Carter gets pulled out too and the two attack Nile. Tatum Paxley eliminates herself by hitting a crossbody over the top rope to save Nile. In the ring, Indi Hartwell is dominating everyone. Hartwell charges at Stratton (who is on the apron), but Stratton pulls down the top rope to eliminate her.

We are down to the final four: Stratton, Lyons, Stark and James. Lyons hits a forearm on Stratton and James and delivers a suplex to Stark. She hits James with a kick and tosses her out of the ring. While Lyons is distracted, Stratton sends Lyons over the top rope.

The final two are Stratton and Stark. Stark knocks Stratton over the top rope, but she hangs on. Stark knocks her down again, but only one of Stratton’s feet hits the floor. Stratton sends Stark into the corner, but Stark fires back with a suplex. She knocks Stratton on to the apron and hits her with a forearm to eliminate her.

Stark celebrates on the top turn buckle. Cora Jade charges in from the audience (as she was never eliminated) and tries to launch a surprise attack, but Stark eliminates her to win the whole thing.

Winner: Zoey Stark

“WWE NXT” airs every Tuesday at 8 PM EST/7 PM CST/5 PM PST on the USA Network!

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]