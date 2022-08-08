Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “Raw” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

The show begins with a recap of the return of Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai and their attack on Becky Lynch last week. Byron Saxton, Corey Graves and Jimmy Smith greet audiences at home from Cleveland, Ohio as they run down the card for the show.

Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky and Bayley come to the ring. Bayley says ‘ding dong’ and asks fans why they aren’t happy to see her (since they’re happy to see them). She says that the fans need them. She says they are there to shake up the women’s division and says that fans couldn’t have possibly enjoyed watching Becky Lynch dress up weekly and seeing Bianca Belair as “Raw” Women’s Champion. They said that’s why they had to make a statement and to light a fire under the women’s division. She asks why she was the one who saw potential in Kai and Sky and asks how she was the only one to see it.

Alexa Bliss and Asuka’s music hits and they come to the ring. Bianca Belair follows them and they all head to the ring. Bliss tells them not to get to ahead of themselves as the crowd cheers Belair on. She says they aren’t winning the Women’s Tag Team tournament because they will have to face Alexa Bliss and Asuka. She says they will beat the hell out of them. Belair says she is hungry and says the three of them have no problem dealing with them. Bayley agrees to have a three on three match, but not in Cleveland. She challenges them for a match at Clash at the Castle and Belair accepts.

Belair, Bliss and Asuka attack Bayley, Sky and Kai. Belair and Bayley go into the crowd as officials try to break them up. The other women follow Bayley and Belair into the crowd as Bliss delivers a cross body off the barricade.

* Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Ciampa for the United States Championship

* Rey Mysterio (w/ Dominik Mysterio) vs. Finn Balor (w/ Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley)

* Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky vs. Tamina and Dana Brooke in a Women’s Tag Team Match Qualifier

"Raw" begins tonight at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT/5 PM PT on the USA Network!

