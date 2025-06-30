WWE Raw Results 6/30 - World Tag Team Title On The Line, Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker Face Penta & Sami Zayn

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on June 30, 2025, coming to you live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at a special start time of 6 PM ET!

Since dethroning The War Raiders as WWE World Tag Team Champions at Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41, New Day have only put the title on the line once on the May 26 episode of "Raw" when they retained against The Creed Brothers and the aforementioned Raiders. While Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have made plenty of efforts over the course of the past several weeks to avoid putting the World Tag Team Championship on the line again, their luck has begun to run out as they are set to defend their title against Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh tonight.

Seth Rollins attempted to cash in his Money In The Bank contract this past Saturday at WWE Night of Champions during the Undisputed WWE Championship match between titleholder John Cena and CM Punk. While Rollins' allies Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker looked to provide him with some assistance in doing so, Penta and Sami Zayn ensured that wouldn't happen by getting involved in matters as a means of evening the odds. In light of such events, Reed and Breakker will be going head-to-head with Penta and Zayn as the latter two men join forces with one another for the first time ever.

Sheamus and Rusev will both be making their returns to action tonight as they collide with one another in the squared circle. Not only do the two men shared a storied history with one another primarily as allies, but they also came face-to-face on the June 16 edition of "Raw" when they and the aforementioned Reed came up short against Jey Uso in a First Round Four-Way Match for the 2025 King Of The Ring Tournament.

Additionally, GUNTHER has something on his mind to share as he prepares to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, while Rhea Ripley will be appearing in the opening moments of tonight's show with something to say after emerging victorious against longtime rival Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight at Night Of Champions. "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce and "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis are also set to make a joint announcement, although it remains to be seen as to what it will be in regards to.

We are live! Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as Rhea Ripley makes her way down to the ring.