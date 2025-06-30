Backstage Report On Episode Details For WWE Unreal Netflix Series

WWE is gearing up for a big summer, and not just because their annual SummerSlam PPV is right around the corner. That's because WWE also has "WWE Unreal" on the docket, a five episode Netflix series that will explore the behind-the-scenes creative process of the promotion. And after two teaser trailers strongly hinted at it, a new report appears to confirm what the focus of the series will be when it comes out July 29.

POST Wrestling reports that "Unreal" will cover WWE's creative process from "Raw's" debut on Netflix this past January all the way up to WrestleMania 41 and the post-WrestleMania edition of "Raw" in April. With those two events bookending the show, episode two will focus on Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens' rivalry and Jey Uso's Royal Rumble victory, followed by a female centric episode three, and John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber for episode four.

One person close to production of "Unreal" described the show as similar to "NFL Hard Knocks," the popular HBO docuseries that follows an NFL team during training camp and the preseason. It's perhaps not a coincidence then that "Unreal's" director and showrunner, Chris Weaver and Erik Powers, are both from NFL Films, and that the connection extends to Ken Powers, another NFL Films vet who executive produced the series alongside Ross Ketover and Jessica Boddy.

Other notable details regarding the series include the revelation that Nick Khan and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will make appearances in episode four, likely to discuss the decision making behind Cena's heel turn. Neither is expected on any other episodes, however, and Johnson's controversial absence from WrestleMania 41 isn't expected to be addressed.