WWE Unreal Netflix Series Gets Release Date

"WWE Raw" may be the main part of the long-term deal between WWE and Netflix, but it isn't the only part of it. Earlier this year, it was announced that another WWE series would be coming to the streaming service called "WWE Unreal," which would take fans behind the scenes regarding WWE's creative process. But despite the reveal of a trailer, and the show being listed as one of Netflix's upcoming sports programs in May, one thing that was missing was when the show would be available.

That answer has finally gotten out. On Wednesday, Netflix announced that "Unreal" will begin streaming on Tuesday, July 29. Further details revealed that the show will consist of five episodes, though it wasn't made clear whether the episodes would be released all at once, or if they would be released every week on Tuesday. Another trailer for the show was also included, featuring a heavy dose of Triple H, some behind the scenes footage, and WWE highlights.

"For the first time ever, step into the WWE writer's room and outside the ring with your favorite WWE Superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight," Netflix's long line for "Unreal" read.

Based on available footage, "Unreal" will focus on the Road to WrestleMania and the creative process behind that. Footage from this new trailer supports that theory, featuring shots from the Royal Rumble, and John Cena rehearsing spots from the Elimination Chamber match in February. The previous trailer had also given insight into previous WrestleMania plans, including the idea of Gunther defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk and Seth Rollins instead of Jey Uso, Jade Cargill facing Nia Jax, and Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair teaming to face Asuka and IYO Sky.