WWE & Netflix Executives Comment On New Raw Broadcast Rights Deal

Another monumental shift occurred in wrestling today when WWE and Netflix announced a 10-year, $5 billion agreement for "WWE Raw" to air on the streaming platform starting in 2025, along with "SmackDown," "NXT," and WWE PLEs airing on Netflix internationally. Needless to say, both sides appear to be very happy with the deal.

In a press release sent to Variety this morning announcing the agreement, executives from both WWE and Netflix raved about the agreement, starting with Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria.

"We are excited to have WWE Raw, with its huge and passionate multigenerational fan base, on Netflix," Bajaria said. "By combining our reach, recommendations and fandom with WWE, we'll be able to deliver more joy and value for their audiences and our members. Raw is the best of sports entertainment, blending great characters and storytelling with live action 52 weeks a year and we're thrilled to be in this long-term partnership with WWE."

WWE President Nick Khan was equally enthused, believing that Netflix's reputation makes it the perfect partner for what WWE is looking to do as "Raw" enters the streaming realm for the first time.

"In its relatively short history, Netflix has engineered a phenomenal track record for storytelling," Khan said. "We believe Netflix, as one of the world's leading entertainment brands, is the ideal long-term home for Raw's live, loyal, and ever-growing fan base."