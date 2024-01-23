Update On The International Broadcast Future Of WWE PLEs

In the blink of an eye, things have changed rapidly for WWE on Tuesday morning. For starters, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was added to TKO's Board of Directors, officially bringing him back to the WWE fold. Even bigger news came soon after when WWE announced they had reached an agreement to move "WWE Raw" to the streaming service Netflix in 2025, officially moving "Raw" off US cable and onto streaming for reportedly $5 billion over 10 years.

The United States won't be the only place Netflix is home to "Raw" however. Variety reports that, in addition to the US, Netflix will have exclusivity to "Raw" in Canada, the UK, and Latin America going forward, with other countries and territories being added as time goes on. In addition, Netflix will become the international home for all other WWE programming, including "SmackDown," "NXT," and PLEs such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam.

While Netflix will have international rights to all WWE programming, the deal will not affect any current agreements WWE has in the US to air "SmackDown," "NXT," and premium live events. WWE had previously agreed to new deals for "SmackDown" and "NXT" on the USA Network and CW Network, respectively, starting in 2025, while WWE's deal to stream PLEs and their video library on Peacock remains in effect until 2026. It's unclear at this time whether WWE will look to extend that deal with Peacock, or will attempt to move PLEs and their library over to Netflix once the deal expires.