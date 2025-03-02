John Cena Turns Heel, Joins The Rock Against Cody Rhodes At WWE Elimination Chamber

It wasn't Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes who sold his soul to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Saturday, but rather, Elimination Chamber winner John Cena, who turned heel for the first time since 2004. Rhodes came out to congratulate Cena after his victory, and rapper Travis Scott and The Rock came down to the ring for Rhodes to give Rock an answer after the star asked for Rhodes' soul and for Rhodes to become "his champion" two weeks ago on "WWE SmackDown."

The Rock addressed the champion and told him the moment had arrived for him to open his arms and for Rhodes to come to him as his brother and champion. He said he needed his soul, but if his answer was no, then "the dream dies again." Cena stood in the background shaking his head at Rock's entire speech. Rhodes said that he gave his soul to the ring and the fans long ago and told Rock to "go f*** yourself." Cena and Rhodes then embraced in the ring.

To the shock of everyone watching, Cena hit Rhodes with a low blow, then took a Rolex watch that had fell to the mat to brutalize Rhodes' head. He hit Rhodes with the Undisputed Championship until he bled and choked him with his tie. The Rock took out the weight belt he debuted on "SmackDown" with Dusty Rhodes' date of death and the words "Cody's Soul" on it and whipped Rhodes across the back. The show ended with a bloodied Rhodes in the ring, with Michael Cole checking on him, and Cena, Rock, and Scott standing on the ramp, looking on in triumph.