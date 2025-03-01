The Rock Appears Remotely On WWE SmackDown With A Gift And A Message For Cody Rhodes

The Rock and Cody Rhodes met in a virtual manner in the main event of "WWE SmackDown," ahead of the big decision regarding Rhodes' soul at Elimination Chamber.

Saturday will see Rock and Rhodes meet for the first time since "The Final Boss" returned to "SmackDown" to promise that all Rhodes' dreams could come true if he opts to be his champion, ominously clarifying that he wasn't after the WWE Championship but rather the "American Nightmare's" soul. He wasn't present for Friday's show, but he did make an appearance in the main event via satellite. Rhodes joined Michael Cole for an in-ring interview, trying to make sense of the deal on the table, before Cole gestured towards a gift that had been brought in on the orders of The Rock, and in drove a red Ford Raptor Ranger adorned with "American Nightmare" branding. At the same time, the Titan Tron showed Rock rolling up to the airport in his own truck, touting his gift to Rhodes as he implored him to do the "right thing."

Rock told him to enjoy his new truck, alluding to the "American Dream" as he said he knows Cody enjoys driving on the "dusty roads," before going further to say he has been talking to his late father all week. He then said that Rhodes will embrace him and be his champion, and will give him his soul, before revealing yet another gift. He revealed a weight belt in Rhodes' signature with the words "Cody's soul" and Dusty Rhodes' date of death, saying Dusty was one of his heroes and broke his heart when he died, and telling Rhodes not to break his heart like his dad had. With that, The Rock's contribution ended and Rhodes was left contemplating what had just been said as the show faded off air.