WWE Elimination Chamber Results 3/1 - Two Elimination Chamber Bouts, Unsanctioned Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE Elimination Chamber on March 1, 2025, coming to you live from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada!

Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez, Bianca Belair, and Naomi will be competing against one another in the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match vie to challenge either Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41 after they all won a series of qualifier matches. Perez landed a Pop Rox on Bayley and pinned her during a Six Woman Tag Team Match on last night's edition of "SmackDown" to score a win for herself and new Women's Tag Team Champions Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez against Bayley, Belair, and Naomi. Perez's excitement was cut short though when Bliss surprised Perez with a Sister Abigail in the moments that followed the match.

Cody Rhodes will also be finding out who will be challenging him for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 as Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, CM Punk, and John Cena will be squaring off against one another in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Like the women, not only have the former five men secured their spots in tonight's match by winning a series of qualifiers, but they also came face-to-face with one another during last night's edition of "SmackDown" during a verbal confrontation.

In both of the Elimination Chamber matches, two competitors will start off the match with the rest being locked inside pods. One by one, the other four competitors will be released into the Elimination Chamber cage. At any point during the match, if a competitor is pinned or taps out to a submission hold, then they will be eliminated. The last person standing will be declared as the winner.

Kevin Owens will be meeting his longtime former friend Sami Zayn in the ring for the first time since the January 13, 2023 episode of "SmackDown" as they meet in an Unsanctioned Match. The rivalry between Owens and Zayn was ignited a few weeks ago when Owens attacked Zayn out of nowhere and delivered a piledriver to him. In the time that followed, Zayn made it clear that he wanted to get his hands on Owens. While "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce initially refused due to concern of injury, he eventually granted Zayn the match on the February 17 episode of "Raw" on the condition that it be Unsanctioned.

Trish Stratus will be joining forces with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton for the first time ever as they take on Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. Although Stratton's issues with Jax and LeRae have been ongoing over the course of the last several months, Stratus' issues with the women date back to the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble when she eliminated LeRae and Jax subsequently eliminated her. Stratus then came to Stratton's aid on the February 14 episode of "SmackDown" when LeRae interfered in a title match between Stratton and Jax and the two looked to continue beating down Stratton after.

Additionally, the aforementioned Rhodes will be meeting with The Rock face-to-face to respond to The Rock's proposal of taking Rhodes to new heights in exchange for letting him make Rhodes his champion and owning his soul