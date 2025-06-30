John Cena Co-Star Idris Elba On Potentially Working With WWE: 'Bring It On'

It's going to be a busy summer for Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena. Not only does he have a title defense against Cody Rhodes coming up at SummerSlam, but he also has two notable acting projects set for release. For most fans, the biggest project is the second season of "Peacemaker," which is set for release towards the end of August.

But then there's "Heads of State," an action comedy starring Cena and Idris Elba as the President of the United States and Prime Minister of the UK, who are forced to work together in order to combat a threat. The film, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Jack Quaid, is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video July 2 and held its official premiere a week ago, giving the media a chance to ask Cena, Elba, and the rest of the cast some hard hitting questions. But for wrestling fans, the most exciting question may have come from the "Associated Press," who asked Elba if he would ever consider following in Cena's footsteps by working for WWE.

"Yes," Elba said, staring directly into the camera. "Bring it on baby!"

Whether Elba's tongue was planted firmly in his cheek or not, "The Wire" and "Luther" star has never been afraid to step out of his comfort zone, most notably during his side career as a musician. He also has shown an affinity for combat sports, training for over a year in kickboxing and MMA, and even participating in a 2016 kickboxing fight, where the then 43 year old Elba emerged victorious over a younger opponent. The experience was chronicled in a Discovery Channel documentary called "Idris Elba: Fighter."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Associated Press" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription