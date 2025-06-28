John Cena Compares Superhero Films To Wrestling, Wants To Walk Into MCU As Peacemaker

He's a lean, mean, untouchable promo machine. He's the current Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena. By day, he is a 25-year pro wrestling veteran, and by night, he plays Peacemaker, a jingoistic mercenary, who has won over DC Comic fans since the show's premiere in 2022. He may be uncouth, but ask whomever you want, and depending on which side of the fence they're on, they might say Cena and Peacemaker are one in the same following Cena's hustle, disloyalty, and disrespect at the Elimination Chamber in March. Segueing to his current role as Peacemaker, a young fan asked the "Never Seen 17" Champion "Are you ever going to be associated with the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe)?" Similar to professional wrestling and its restraints on partnering with other promotions in the past, comic book crossovers do happen, but sporadically, and with some ground rules. Taking a metaphoric approach, Cena gives an answer that might push boundaries fans would be eager to see both in the comic book world and in pro wrestling in the future.

"I know we all love a good rivalry, right? Here's what I know about comics and superheroes: They run parallel to sports entertainment fans," Cena said during a Fan Expo Q&A in Dallas, Texas. "The fandom and the passion that I see in the superhero universe, whether it's DC or Marvel, reminds me of passionate WWE fans. Here is my vision, here is my hope for the future: Everybody plays nice in the same sandbox. I would love Iron Man to shake hands with Superman. Like I would love to see all superheroes across all platforms be involved in a universe. So, if that happens, and I get my wish as a member of the DC, I would essentially walk into the MCU. I don't write the checks, and make the parts. So, right now, my answer's got to be no...My long-term vision is we can tell stories with characters from both sides of the fence."

As we've seen in the wrestling world, more bridges are forming, as WWE is now partnering with TNA Wrestling, and it just acquired AAA. Of course, that's only two of many WWE hopes to land partnerships/ownerships of in the future. Speaking of the other side of the fence, AEW is associated with CMLL, NJPW, and possibly MLW, following MJF's return this past Thursday.

