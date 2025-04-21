John Cena Wins Record 17th WWE Title (With Help From Travis Scott) At WrestleMania 41

John Cena is officially the most decorated WWE World Champion after capturing his 17th title at WrestleMania 41.

Cena entered his final match at the "Show of Shows" in the main event of Sunday and took the fight to WWE Champion Cody Rhodes much in the same way he had when he first turned on him in March; he started the match dominantly with a more spiteful offense to what had been over the past decade or so, hitting stiff lariats and interrupting flurries from Rhodes with stomps to the foot.

Rhodes would hit the Cody Cutter for a near-fall and a Cross Rhodes – the latter of which would have kept Cena down for the count had he not taken the referee out moments before. Cena took advantage of the lack of referee to take off the top turnbuckle, lulling Rhodes into the corner before smashing his head against the exposed metal and following up with one of his Attitude Adjustments.

There had been some expectation The Rock be showing up to WrestleMania, given that Cena had aligned with him at Elimination Chamber, but he was conspicuously absent as the grand interference came from Travis Scott. The rapper entered to "FE!N" carrying his WWE Hardcore title belt, with Cena raising his hand in the ring. That allowed Rhodes to deliver Cross Rhodes, but Scott pulled the referee out of the ring before he could make the count.

Scott and Rhodes then faced off in the ring, the former going for a slap before getting caught in a Cross Rhodes himself. Then Rhodes turned as Cena sought to clock him with the WWE title belt, grabbing it off of him and reluctantly going to hit him with it. However, Cena begged him not to, further conflicting Rhodes to open him up for a low blow. Cena then hit Rhodes with the belt, calling the referee back into the ring for the three-count and World title number 17.