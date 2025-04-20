Backstage News On Whether The Rock Will Be Appearing On WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2

The WrestleMania 41 status of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been up in the air ever since he seemingly aligned himself with John Cena when Cena turned heel on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. While Cena has made multiple appearances ahead of his championship match with Rhodes on "The Grandest Stage of Them All," The Rock hasn't been seen on WWE programming since he walked up the ramp alongside Cena and rapper Travis Scott. Scott is reportedly set to attend night two of WrestleMania on Sunday night, and Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez speculated on whether or not Rock will show up in Las Vegas on "Wrestling Observer Radio."

"[The Rock] did a post, 'I'm in Hawaii this weekend.' And as soon as I saw that, I was like, 'Well, okay,'" Alvarez said. Meltzer agreed that he believes The Rock is showing up.

Rock posted a video on his Instagram account on Saturday that showed him driving down a road with music playing in the background. In the caption of the video, he said he loved going back and "kicking it on Maui with Ohana."

"I can drive my truck all day all over the island. Life is so crazy, so just breathing in the mana will always be one of my anchors," Rock wrote, alongside a series of emojis.

Back at the beginning of April, Meltzer reported the only creative plans he had heard of for The Rock at WrestleMania were to have him help Cena win the Undisputed WWE Championship and there was expectations, as of April 4, that he would be at the event. However, he noted that Rock's participation at WrestleMania and in Cena's story was "completely up to Dwayne Johnson."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.