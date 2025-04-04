Backstage Report On The Rock & Travis Scott's Involvement At WWE WrestleMania 41

The last time both The Rock and rapper Travis Scott were seen on WWE television was at the Elimination Chamber, when they assisted with John Cena's shocking heel turn and attack on Cody Rhodes. Last month, numerous reports indicated that Scott had been training to set himself up for a match in the near future, but as for The Rock, his plans for the "Grandest Stage Of Them All" have remained uncertain. That said, on Friday morning, Dave Meltzer provided an update on The Rock and Scott's status for WrestleMania 41 in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter."

According to Meltzer, Scott is currently slated to appear at WrestleMania, but plans for "The Final Boss" to participate at the event is completely "up to Dwayne Johnson." He noted that there's an expectation that The Rock will be at the event, but the specifics of his involvement still remain unclear. Meltzer also speculated that the Hollywood actor's status is possibly being kept a secret, but he questions why that would be the case if many already anticipate him to be at the show. So far, the only creative plans that Meltzer has heard of for The Rock at WrestleMania were to have him help Cena win his 17th World Championship.

Since Cena returned to "WWE Raw" and has been face-to-face with Rhodes on three occasions ahead of their Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41, The Rock has only been mentioned once during their latest promo together. Although Scott is scheduled to appear at WrestleMania, there is no further updates about if he will be physically getting involved at the event.