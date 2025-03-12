Backstage Update On Travis Scott's Status With WWE

Rapper Travis Scott has been in hot water with WWE fans ever since Elimination Chamber when reports started circulating that he legitimately injured Cody Rhodes during the champion's beatdown at the hands of John Cena and The Rock. Reports also further claimed that the backstage reaction to Scott was similarly negative, and since then, Dave Meltzer has followed up on the rapper's WWE status in the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio."

According to Bryan Alvarez, Scott is actually training to wrestle currently, which Meltzer corroborated while adding something he's heard from his WWE sources. "The thing is, like, he's in the main group, I mean, it's like the main heel group is like The Rock, Travis Scott, and John Cena," Meltzer claimed. "It's like he's not just some celebrity who just, you know, happened to be there for the angle ... he's in the lead heel group, yeah."

Either way, Scott's actions at Elimination Chamber have garnered him a significant amount of heat. Veteran Bully Ray had some harsh words to say about Scott, opining that he "deserves to have his jaw shattered and wired shut" while also adding that he hopes Rhodes is the one to give him his receipt. Bully's fiery response seems to be out of experience as well, as he recalled having his eardrum broken in 2015 — the injury Rhodes reportedly suffered at the hand of Scott — and endured the consequences of the injury for a year later.

