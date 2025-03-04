Backstage Report On Top WWE Star Injured At Elimination Chamber 2025

This past Saturday, during John Cena's shocking heel turn after winning the Elimination Chamber, Grammy Award nominated rapper Travis Scott was also present in the ring, as he watched Cena unleash an attack on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Scott would eventually contribute to the assault on "The American Nightmare," delivering a right hand while Cena held Rhodes down on the ring mat. That said, Dave Meltzer is now reporting that Rhodes sustained an injury during the closing segment of Elimination Chamber, due to Scott's involvement.

In the latest edition of the "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer revealed the injuries that Rhodes suffered because of Scott's physical participation in the angle.

"Cody got hurt ... I'm pretty sure it was Travis Scott that did it." Meltzer said. "I heard he had a busted eardrum and a black eye."

So far there is no further update on the severity of Rhodes' injuries, but he is still scheduled to appear on this Friday's edition of "WWE Smackdown." Recent reports also suggested that Scott's involvement at the Elimination Chamber had been considered since January, and that WWE has future plans to continue to feature Scott on their programming. The American rapper has also been training at WWE's legend's wrestling school, with the possibility of him competing in a ring reportedly being discussed. However, it remains to be seen what the backstage reaction will be to Scott injuring Rhodes, as well as if WWE will reconsider the rapper being involved on a physical level going forward.

