Backstage Update On Travis Scott's WWE Future

WWE's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event left fans in shock when John Cena turned heel for the first time in over 20 years, siding with The Rock and attacking Cody Rhodes. While all of the focus with the show's closing angle was on Rhodes, Cena, and The Rock, the fourth man in the ring was Grammy Award nominated rapper Travis Scott, who even got a few shots in on the "American Nightmare" after he stopped burning his sage. At face value, Scott's positioning in the show's closing angle may look out of place to the casual viewer, but according to a new report from Fightful Select, his involvement with WWE has been planned for a while, and more plans could be on the way.

Plans to have Scott involved in a major angle of some description had reportedly been in the works as far back as mid-January, although the WWE sources that Fightful spoke to didn't know that angle would be the one that played out at the Elimination Chamber. The question of whether the rapper will actually compete in a match has also been thrown around, and while no timetable on if and when that could happen, Scott has reportedly had some wrestling training at a WWE legend's wrestling school. However, WWE sources were not able to confirm what wrestling school this was.

Scott has already been involved with WWE multiple times in recent months as the rapper accompanied Jey Uso during his entrance on the January 6 episode of "WWE Raw," with Scott receiving no heat for allegedly smoking marijuana during Uso's entrance. He was also presented with his own version of the WWE Hardcore Championship at one of his concerts by Triple H, and his song "4x4" can be heard every week on "Raw" as that has now become the show's opening theme.