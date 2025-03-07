Backstage Report On Internal Reaction To Travis Scott At WWE Elimination Chamber

Travis Scott's inclusion in John Cena's heel turn segment has largely been criticized over the weekend, with many questioning why he was involved with The Rock's entrance, to begin with, but most of the criticism directed at him slapping Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and reportedly injuring him. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter WWE stars backstage were just as upset about Scott getting physical as the fans, especially the rogue punch Scott threw at the side of Rhodes's head

According to the report, Scott got "all kinds of heat" backstage for breaking Rhodes's eardrum and giving "The American Nightmare" a black-eye. Many felt Scott shouldn't have been put in the position in the first place, as he was told to make any offense look good, but made the punch look "too good."

Following this, the report recounted how Cena choked Rhodes with his tie to pay homage to Bryan Danielson who choked former WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts during his feud with the Nexus, which got Danielson briefly fired from WWE, in the early part of his career.

According to recent reports, Rock had initially wanted Cody Rhodes to turn heel at the Elimination Chamber PLE, though many within WWE felt that a Rhodes heel-turn could negatively impact the company, as he's become the franchise face since dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Cena is set to face Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Should Cena win, he will break WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's record of 16-world championship reigns.