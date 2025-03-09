WWE Hall Of Famer Blasts Travis Scott For Punching Cody Rhodes At Elimination Chamber

At WWE Elimination Chamber, Cody Rhodes received a brutal beatdown at the hands of John Cena, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and rapper Travis Scott. Scott's slaps reportedly left Rhodes with a busted eardrum and a black eye, the latter of which became evident in his subsequent appearance on "WWE SmackDown." Like many pundits online, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has since aimed heavy criticism toward Scott's actions, with a potential receipt coming his way as well.

"Travis Scott deserves to have his jaw shattered and wired shut," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "It's when the mark in the ring all of a sudden decides that he's a pro wrestler and he knows what the hell he's doing, and that mark is Travis Scott."

While chastising Scott's strikes on Rhodes, Ray recalled himself being in a similar situation in the wake of a 12-man tag team match at a WrestleCon Supershow in 2015. At some point in the respective match, Tommaso Ciampa (now signed to WWE) broke Ray's eardrum, rendering him highly prone to bleeding in the year following. Shortly after suffering his ear injury, Ray then rejoined WWE, where medical staff would drain his ear of the blood on a weekly basis. According to Ray, this type of injury is especially unpleasant as it throws off one's equilibrium, making wrestling and even flying all the more difficult.

"Travis Scott decided that he's going to look like some tough guy in front of the world. You got one coming, Travis," Ray said. "I hope it's from Cody. If it's not from him, I hope I never see you one day."

