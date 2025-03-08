WWE SmackDown Results 3/7 - Cody Rhodes Appears, US And Women's US Championships On The Line & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on March 7, 2025, coming to you live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!

Cody Rhodes found out that John Cena would be challenging him for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 this past Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber when the latter emerged victorious in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match. In the moments that followed Cena's win, The Rock made his way down to the ring to receive an answer from Rhodes as to whether or not he would allow him to make him his champion. When Rhodes gave The Rock a crystal clear no to that question, Cena shocked everyone when he attacked Rhodes and revealed a secret alliance with The Rock. Following such events, Rhodes will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share about the situation.

After coming up short in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match to the aforementioned Cena, Drew McIntyre looks to redeem himself tonight as he goes head-to-head with Jimmy Uso. Not only did McIntyre defeat Jimmy and LA Knight in a Triple Threat Match to secure his spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber match on the February 7 episode of "SmackDown", but Jimmy currently holds a singles win over him after defeating him on February 21.

Speaking of Knight, he will be competing in a match of his own as he challenges Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship. Knight was previously dethroned as titleholder by Nakamura at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, but secured himself another shot last week when he defeated Santos Escobar in a first round match, and Jacob Fatu and Carmelo Hayes in the finals of a mini tournament to determine the new Number One Contender for the United States Championship.

Another title will also be on the line tonight, as Chelsea Green puts the Women's United States Championship on the line against Michin in a Philadelphia Street Fight. Michin was defeated by Green at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 14, 2024 when the latter became the inaugural titleholder, and then again on the January 10 and January 31 episodes of "SmackDown" (the last of which coming via disqualification) when Green managed to retain her title.

Additionally, Solo Sikoa will be squaring off with Braun Strowman after the latter and Damian Priest defeated the former and Jacob Fatu on the February 21 episode of "SmackDown".