Former WWE Star Stevie Richards Slams 'A**hole' Travis Scott For 'Jerk Move'

Amidst the brutal beatdown that Cody Rhodes suffered after John Cena shockingly turned heel during Elimination Chamber, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion also suffered a legitimate busted eardrum and black eye after rapper Travis Scott slapped him during the beatdown. The action was largely criticized online, and now former WWE wrestler, Stevie Richards, has added his voice to the criticism with some harsh words for Scott.

"You did some very arrogant selfish and dare I say you took advantage of Cody and what should have happened and what I wish would have happened: 'We're off the air guys' and Cody got up and started beating the s**t out of Travis Scott," Richards said during an episode of his "The Stevie Richards Show." "He's an a**hole. I mean, what a jerk move to do. Travis Scott, you're an a**hole."

Richards thinks that the actions were those of a self-centered personality, who was not aware of the role he was meant to play in the night's events.

"Nobody cares about you Travis Scott," Richards chastised. The former ECW star felt that WWE has gotten too comfortable with celebrities like Bad Bunny, Logan Paul, and Pat McAfee, who took to the business unusually quickly. "I think they let their guard down and Travis Scott came out with The Rock...and this little guy is just running around like it's like a 'Mutt and Jeff' scenario like running around waving his arms just he's in his own world."

There has reportedly been some heat on Scott for injuring Rhodes, but some backstage felt that Scott was put in a bad position, and didn't have the wherewithal to handle it properly.

