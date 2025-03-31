Cody Rhodes Drops John Cena After Finally Mentioning The Rock In WWE Raw Promo Battle

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena went face-to-face on "WWE Raw" for the third week in a row, this time in London, England, and the segment ended with Cena looking up at the lights after taking a Cross Rhodes from the champion. Cena opened the show, but before he could speak, Rhodes came out and said everyone had heard enough from his WrestleMania challenger.

Rhodes asked what Cena was going to use to "cook him" this time and wondered if it would be his lisp or his neck tattoo. Cena said he wasn't there to cook Rhodes, he was going to bury him, like he's buried everyone else, according to the fans. Cena said he doesn't bury talent, he is talent, and he buries mediocrity. He then ran down Rhodes and called him names like a "sociopathic nepo baby" and said Rhodes is so into himself that he got his wrestling gimmick tattooed on himself.

He called Rhodes an "errand boy who goy lucky." In response, Rhodes finally addressed Cena seemingly aligning himself with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. He asked between the two of them, who was the one to sell out to The Rock, but Cena didn't mention his former "One in a Lifetime" nemesis.

Cena attempted to leave the ring after telling Rhodes, "I make empires for billionaires, all you do is steal money from their kids," and said he'd see Rhodes at WrestleMania. Rhodes got in one last barb and said that the fans had never chanted "you can't wrestle" at him, and then the pair finally got physical when Cena charged back in the ring. Rhodes hit him with a Cross Rhodes and pointed at the WrestleMania sign to end the segment.