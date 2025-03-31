WWE Raw Results 3/31 - Women's World Championship On The Line, Judgment Day Takes On Penta & Bron Breakker

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on March 31, 2025, coming to you live from the O2 Arena in London, England at a special start time of 3 PM ET!

After weeks of making it clear that she wants a rematch for the Women's World Championship, Rhea Ripley will finally be receiving her wish as she challenges titleholder IYO SKY with Bianca Belair serving as special guest referee. Not only did SKY dethrone Ripley as Women's World Champion on the March 3 edition of "Raw", but "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce informed Ripley of her rematch during last week's edition of the show as he attempted to mediate a verbal confrontation between SKY, Ripley, and Belair (who will challenge the winner of tonight's match at WWE WrestleMania 41).

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor of Judgment Day will be joining forces to square off with Penta and Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker in tag team competition. The four men encountered one another last week when Dominik and Carlito cost Penta a title match he had against Breakker last week via disqualification. Balor joined Dominik and Carlito following the match, and the trio continued to beat down both Penta and Breakker.

GUNTHER will be competing in his first match since defeating Axiom on the March 14 episode of "WWE SmackDown" as he goes head-to-head with Jimmy Uso. Jimmy challenged the reigning World Heavyweight Champion to tonight's match last week after the former and his twin brother Jey Uso scored a win over A-Town Down Under and fought off GUNTHER's attempt at blindsiding them with an attack.

Additionally, Logan Paul will be making his return to call out AJ Styles after he promised to do so on the March 10 episode of "Raw" but instead found himself involved in a verbal confrontation turned physical with actor Andrew Schulz and retreated when Styles tried to intervene. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena will once again be coming face-to-face with one another after another tense verbal altercation between them last week ahead of their WrestleMania 41 match.