WWE Announces Acquisition Of Lucha Libre AAA, Worlds Collide Show Set For June

WWE has announced its acquisition of Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

It was announced earlier by WWE that a collaborative Worlds Collide event with AAA was coming to the Kia Forum on June 7, confirming the long-rumored working relationship between the brands. However, in a following segment during the WrestleMania 41 pre-show, Michael Cole announced alongside WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque and AAA CEO Dorian Roldan that WWE had agreed the acquisition in partnership with a Mexican sports and entertainment holding company, represented at the announcement by Alberto Fasja Cohen.

Alongside the executives sat at the table, WWE gathered its luchador talent in Stephanie Vaquer, Andrade, Rey Mysterio, Rey Fenix, Penta, Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Berto, Angel, and Santos Escobar alongside former AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo. Fasja Cohen said that the deal had been years in the making and to be able to team up with TKO and WWE has long been a dream of his, and to be able to do so with the backing of the Roldan family and AAA was too good of an opportunity.

Cole asked Levesque about a plan he had brought to him a while back to bring different companies under the same umbrella, which Levesque briefly acknowledged leading into Levesque thanking the Roldan family and AAA for doing what they have done for lucha libre and producing the talent they have done. He then spoke of Worlds Collide as the first look at the plan Cole had alluded to, before running a role call for the talent gathered behind him – last introducing Vikingo – to hype the crowd up for the June 7 event.