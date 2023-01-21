Konnan On How AAA's Relationship With WWE Changed Under Triple H

it raised some eyebrows last month when, immediately after Dragon Lee and Dralistico won AAA's tag team titles from FTR, Lee announced that they were vacating the titles because he had signed with WWE. The obvious question was if AAA's relationship with AEW was weakening and giving way to one with WWE. In a recent exclusive interview, Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman asked Konnan, who's part of the AAA creative team, if there had been any conversations between him and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque about such a relationship.

"No. I've never talked to Hunter personally, but through other channels," he said. "There's been an interest in doing something. Now, this is very telling. For around, I'm not kidding, 15 years plus, I would ask Rey [Mysterio], almost like Charlie Brown and Lucy with the football every year, I would ask Rey to ask Vince [McMahon] if he could send a promo for our TripleMania show, or show up. And the answer was always no. And this last year, which was a special year, 30 years, and I was getting an award in Tijuana, the promotion that discovered Rey in the city that he first trained, in the city where he lives and represents, for the guy that's his best friend, and the answer was still no. And I was like, 'Motherf***er, how does this, in any way, hurt you?'"

That changed when Levesque became the one to ask for permission.

"He only asked [Levesque] once," Konnan explained. "[Levesque] said yes. He sent the video to open up TripleMania this year, and bro, it was a humongous pop."

WWE and AAA briefly had a working relationship in 1997, as an answer to WCW's relationship with Konnan and Promo Azteca. It only lasted a few months.