Konnan Comments On Jay Briscoe's Passing, Bringing Alberto El Patron Back To AAA, Prison Dom's WWE Work, & More - Exclusive

Nick Hausman: Konnan, this news just broke, I just wanted to get your thoughts about the passing of Jay.

Konnan: Yeah. Bro, just very sad. I just heard about it right now. Always very super cool with me. Loved those guys. The last time I saw them was on the Jericho Cruise, and they wanted to come to AAA. They were so busy that I asked them about eight times and they were always booked. So they were getting a lot of work. Bro, that last match I saw them had with FTR — well, I actually saw them in a couple matches with FTR — were great. I mean, they were finally getting some money and some recognition after being lost in Ring of Honor and only the hardcores knowing about them.

I remember the first time Homicide introduced me to them. I had gotten to Ring of Honor ... I remember he was like one of the locker room leaders, and he introduced me to them as the Delaware Hillbillies. That's exactly what they were. And they were really nice guys, I loved them. Rest in peace, my brother. My condolences to your family. And what a tough loss, bro.

Yeah, for sure. Well, and Konnan, give our flowers while we can, how are you doing? I know that you've been dealing with a lot of health issues yourself recently.

Well, I need a kidney transplant. This will be my second one. And I was in really, really, really bad shape. Just lost 70 pounds, was weak and had no energy. And basically what had happened was, I had gone to Juarez, which is on the border of El Paso, Texas, and it was really cold, and I was crossing the border from Mexico to Texas. When I got to the very top, because it's a long bridge to get over, my body almost gave out and I ended up going to the hospital and they were kind of like, "Well, you can either go on dialysis," which I was trying not to do, "or your internal organs will start failing in a couple months."

And then, when I did dialysis, the doctor actually told me, he goes, "Bro, your body was getting full of toxins. You were poisoning yourself. Your kidney wasn't filtering what it needed to filter." And it had been accumulating for a long time. I needed iron, I was anemic. They put iron into me, they put phosphorus, they put all the minerals that I wasn't producing. And I just feel like a different person with energy, happy, eating, an appetite, I'm my old lovable, huggable, bitter self. Yes.

You're looking and moving and sounding great right now. That's kind of what I'm surprised by at the moment. It's the best I've heard you in a while, Konnan.

Yeah. I'm just waiting on a kidney donor and hopefully... We've had a couple people inquire. You know, you got to separate the curious from the serious. So whoever's out there and is willing to do it and is not overweight and isn't on drugs, hit me up.

Because you've had wrestling fans offer their kidneys to you, right?

Yeah. And they're still doing it. Yeah. You know who else offered it? Dominik and Aaliyah. Or shall I call him Prison Hard Dom?