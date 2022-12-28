Lucha Star Bolts For WWE After Ending FTR Title Reign

Dragon Lee, last seen on American television as part of La Faccion Ingobernable on the August 17 episode of "AEW Dynamite." is reportedly WWE-bound on the same night that he and his brother Dralistico defeated FTR to win the AAA World Tag Team Titles, which means that he's also vacating them.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported that Lee signed with WWE and is set to report to Orlando, Florida in January to start on the "NXT" developmental brand.

"Dragon Lee is a tremendous talent that will immediately add value to the NXT roster," WWE head of talent strategy and operations James Kimball told ESPN. "This signing is reflective of WWE's renewed emphasis on globalizing our talent pipeline with Latin America positioned as a focal market."

Lee, meanwhile, said that a conversation with Finn Balor was the catalyst for his signing.

"[Balor] told me, 'Would you like to be in WWE?'" Lee told Raimondi through laughter. "I said, 'Yeah, sure. Why not?'"