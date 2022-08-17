Shocking Betrayal During Closing Seconds Of AEW Dynamite

There was a shocking betrayal angle during the closing stages of the 8/17 "AEW Dynamite."

After the returning Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks defeated Andrade El Idolo, Rush & Dragon Lee, Omega could be seen checking on Lee and giving Luchador props for bringing his best. Omega and Lee also embraced before The Best Bout Machine departed from the ring.

Clearly, Lee's fellow La Facción Ingobernable stablemates, Andrade and Rush, were annoyed by his public showing of respect for Omega. After lifting him up to his feet, Andrade dropped Lee with a Hammerlock DDT, which also led to the Luchador being unmasked. AEW's announcers reacted in shock, following which Omega & Matt Jackson could be seen charging back to the ring. Just then, the show went off the air.

AEW President Tony Khan has announced via Twitter that an exclusive video of the post-match betrayal angle will air this Friday on "AEW Rampage."

Omega had pinned Lee following a V-Trigger and One Winged Angel to secure the win for his team. With the victory, Omega & Bucks qualified to the next round of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament, where they will either Death Triangle or Will Ospreay & Aussie Open. The inaugural AEW World Trios Champions will be crowned at the All Out pay-per-view on September 4.

As noted earlier, Omega addressed the fans with an emotional speech after returning to AEW TV for the first time in nearly 300 days.